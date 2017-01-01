Your
alternative
to ordinary
groups
For the interests that bring us together
Mighty Networks lets you create a social network for your deep interests. It’s not about where you were born or where you went to school. It’s about the interests that are the most important to you – the career you’ve dreamed of, a medical condition you’re navigating, an obsession you’ve just discovered or a new way to experience a hobby you’ve had for years.
With breakthrough algorithms and smart technology, a Mighty Network makes it easy to meet the people you want to meet around an interest – by where you live, the topics you choose and the categories you define. Plus, everything for your interest is in one place with content and conversations that never get lost.
A Mighty Network introduces you to
members near you
“I love my Mighty Network because it’s all about being Young, Black and in SF.
We control the experience and make sure it's the best for our members from top to bottom.”
Dara M Wilson
“My Mighty Network has allowed me to expand my reach farther than I ever thought possible.”
Nick Hughes
“It’s an amazing feeling knowing that I’ve created a network where people can find each other, meet up in real life and help each other with their careers.
It’s possible with my Mighty Network.”
Jen Dziura
“Before my Mighty Network, my mentors weren’t accessible. Now our students have access to our mentors in the same network to answer questions and offer support.
It’s changed how we run MiMentor.”
Lizette Rodriguez
“Our Mighty Network accelerates our community’s creativity – it’s open and people aren’t afraid to put themselves out there.”
Gerard Scarpaci
“I love my Mighty Network because of the beautiful design and amazing simplicity. I can accomplish my mission for Stork Club without hassle.”
Jeni Mayorskaya
“The goal of our Mighty Network is to help artists succeed.”
Anthony & James Cospito
“Our Mighty Network is geared toward photographers, so it’s important that it be beautiful.
Our network not only looks beautiful, but it also functions beautifully.”
David Jay
"We started our Mighty Network to help digital small business owners meet people who take business as seriously as we do."
Tara Gentile
Your Brand
Control how your Mighty Network looks to the world. Easily add your logo, images and colors. Plus, you can customize your own landing page.
Your Features
Choose features, add Topics and customize Search & Discovery to make your Mighty Network just right for you and your members.
Your Members
Add Member Categories to connect your members by what they have in common.
Your Groups
Add Groups inside your Mighty Network to further organize your members and content. Easily rename them to classes, chapters, teams and more.
Your Member Subscriptions
Upgrade to our Business Plan to add member subscriptions to your Mighty Network.
Mighty Creators
Mighty Creators is a network for people who are building thriving social networks online and in the real world. Together we’re exchanging best practices, sharing inspiration and supporting each other as we pursue our interests in powerful and meaningful ways.
